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Noah Cameron News: Flirts with no-hitter in seventh win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Cameron (7-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk over nine scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Cameron dominated in Anaheim, as Vaughn Grissom's bloop single in the seventh inning was the only hit the Angels could muster. Sunday marked the southpaw's first career complete game and third time completing eight-plus frames this season. Cameron will take a 4.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 126:43 K:BB across 138.1 innings (24 appearances) into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Tigers.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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