Noah Cameron News: Gets no help in loss
Cameron (2-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five-plus innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees.
Cameron put in a fine effort but didn't get any help from his teammates. This was his fifth straight outing without a win, a span in which he's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) across 26.1 innings. That's right in line with his work for the year -- he's at a 4.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB through 52.2 innings over 10 starts. Cameron's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Reds.
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