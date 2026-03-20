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Noah Cameron News: Hurt by homers in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Cameron allowed four runs on five hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in Thursday's Cactus League loss to Cleveland. He struck out four.

Cameron was burned by the long ball, surrendering a solo homer to Jose Ramirez in the first inning before giving up a three-run blast to Kyle Manzardo in the second frame. It's been a lackluster spring for the southpaw, as he's allowed 11 runs on 23 hits and five walks while striking out 11 across five Cactus League appearances (16 innings). With Stephen Kolek (oblique) banged up, Bailey Falter working out of the bullpen and Ryan Bergert optioned to Triple-A, Cameron is in line to open 2026 in the Royals rotation. However, given the competition and depth, he'll need to produce better results in the regular season to firmly hold onto that spot.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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