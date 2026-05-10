Noah Cameron News: Lasts four frames in no-decision
Cameron did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Detroit. He struck out four.
Cameron returned to the mound after being scratched from his previous start Tuesday due to back tightness. The southpaw wasn't overly effective, surrendering three runs in the third inning and lasting just four frames overall. After posting a 2.99 ERA across 138.1 innings (24 starts) as a rookie in 2025, Cameron has struggled to replicate that success in 2026. Through 35.2 innings (seven starts), the 25-year-old owns a 2-2 record, 5.55 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 32:14 K:BB and is tentatively next scheduled to pitch Saturday against St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cameron See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%5 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cameron See More