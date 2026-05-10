Noah Cameron News: Lasts four frames in no-decision

Cameron did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Detroit. He struck out four.

Cameron returned to the mound after being scratched from his previous start Tuesday due to back tightness. The southpaw wasn't overly effective, surrendering three runs in the third inning and lasting just four frames overall. After posting a 2.99 ERA across 138.1 innings (24 starts) as a rookie in 2025, Cameron has struggled to replicate that success in 2026. Through 35.2 innings (seven starts), the 25-year-old owns a 2-2 record, 5.55 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 32:14 K:BB and is tentatively next scheduled to pitch Saturday against St. Louis.