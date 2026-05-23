Noah Cameron News: Quality start in no-decision
Cameron didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight.
The eight strikeouts were a season-high mark for Cameron, who also snapped a streak of six starts allowing at least three earned runs with this strong outing. The southpaw has three quality starts over his last five outings while posting a 27:10 K:BB in 27.2 innings in that stretch. His next start will be a tough one, however, as he's slated to pitch against the Yankees at home next week.
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