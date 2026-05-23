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Noah Cameron News: Quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Cameron didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The eight strikeouts were a season-high mark for Cameron, who also snapped a streak of six starts allowing at least three earned runs with this strong outing. The southpaw has three quality starts over his last five outings while posting a 27:10 K:BB in 27.2 innings in that stretch. His next start will be a tough one, however, as he's slated to pitch against the Yankees at home next week.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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