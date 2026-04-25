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Noah Cameron News: Quality start to earn second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Cameron (2-1) picked up the win Friday against the Angels, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Cameron threw all five of his pitches at least 10 times, and his fastball velocity was up to 92.7 mph after averaging 91.7 mph in the early going this season. The left-hander did enough to pick up his first quality start of the season, and it was the first time he's gone at least six innings in a start in 2026. Prior to Friday, Cameron had surrendered five earned runs in back-to-back outings. With the win Friday, he lowered his ERA to 5.13 and now has a 23:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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