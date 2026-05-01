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Noah Cameron News: Settles in late during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Cameron (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the Athletics, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Cameron ran into trouble early, surrendering nine baserunners in the first two innings that led to his five runs. The southpaw was sharper after that, retiring 11 of his final 13 batters to limit further damage, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome. Cameron still showed some swing-and-miss ability, generating 14 whiffs on 93 pitches, though he continues to struggle with run prevention. Over his last four starts, he has allowed 20 runs (17 earned) across 21 innings, pushing his season line to a 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB in 31.2 innings. Cameron is scheduled to face Cleveland in his next outing.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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