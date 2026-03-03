Noah Cameron News: Struggles in spring outing

Cameron allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch over 2.2 innings in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Angels. He did not record a strikeout.

Cameron struggled in Monday's outing, allowing plenty of traffic on the basepaths and having difficulty finishing hitters. He's never been overpowering, but the 26-year-old averaged just 90.3 mph on his fastball (topping out at 91.8 mph) against the Angels after sitting at 92.4 mph last season. The southpaw posted a strong 2.99 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 24 starts and 138.1 innings in 2025, though a 4.17 FIP and 7.4 K/9 point toward potential regression. Cameron is currently tracking toward a spot in the Royals' rotation, but strong depth options such as Stephen Kolek (oblique), Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter will push him.