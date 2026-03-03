Noah Cameron headshot

Noah Cameron News: Struggles in spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Cameron allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch over 2.2 innings in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Angels. He did not record a strikeout.

Cameron struggled in Monday's outing, allowing plenty of traffic on the basepaths and having difficulty finishing hitters. He's never been overpowering, but the 26-year-old averaged just 90.3 mph on his fastball (topping out at 91.8 mph) against the Angels after sitting at 92.4 mph last season. The southpaw posted a strong 2.99 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 24 starts and 138.1 innings in 2025, though a 4.17 FIP and 7.4 K/9 point toward potential regression. Cameron is currently tracking toward a spot in the Royals' rotation, but strong depth options such as Stephen Kolek (oblique), Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter will push him.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cameron See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cameron See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
34 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
40 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
41 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
48 days ago