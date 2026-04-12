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Noah Cameron News: Struggles to no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Cameron didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings of work.

For the second straight start, Cameron worked into the sixth inning but couldn't complete it. Home runs were an issue for the 26-year-old for the first time all season as Colson Montgomery and Tanner Murray each took the left-hander deep Sunday to account for four of the five runs he surrendered. He had allowed just two runs combined over his first two starts of the season, so his season-long ERA sits at 3.94 with 16 innings under his belt so far.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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