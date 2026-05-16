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Noah Cameron News: Stuck with loss in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Cameron (2-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings as the Royals fell 4-2 to the Cardinals. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The southpaw needed 82 pitches (55 strikes) to record his second quality start of the season, but a lack of run support landed Cameron in the loss column. After a promising beginning to the campaign the 26-year-old has allowed at least three runs in six straight starts, stumbling to a 6.68 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB over 31 innings, but Saturday's outing was at least the first time since April 7 that he didn't issue multiple walks, and he's kept the ball in the yard in four straight trips to the mound. Cameron will look to build on this performance in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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