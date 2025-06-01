Noah Davis News: Back in big leagues

The Dodgers recalled Davis from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Davis will join the Los Angeles bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Luis Garcia (adductor), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. The 28-year-old righty has made three relief appearances for the Dodgers but has otherwise spent the entire 2025 campaign at Oklahoma City, with whom he's turned in a 5.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings.