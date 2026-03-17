Noah Davis headshot

Noah Davis News: Moves to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Pirates reassigned Davis to minor-league camp Monday.

Davis had attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and was given the chance to compete for a swingman role with the Pirates, but he fell short in his bid for the Opening Day roster after logging a 7.90 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13.2 innings. The 28-year-old righty has seen big-league action in each of the past four seasons, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot could make it difficult for him to earn a call-up to Pittsburgh at any point in 2026.

Noah Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Davis See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 29
Author Image
Dan Marcus
322 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Have a Trade
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Have a Trade
Author Image
Todd Zola
July 27, 2024
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
September 27, 2023
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, Sept. 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, Sept. 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
September 27, 2023