Noah Davis News: Traded to LAD

The Dodgers acquired Davis from the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, selected his contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned him to Oklahoma City.

Davis exercised the upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal with the Red Sox and will now join the Dodgers' 40-man roster. The 27-year-old has a career 7.71 ERA over 17 appearances at the big-league level, but the Dodgers see potential in the righty.