Noah Murdock News: Designated for assignment

Murdock was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander has been blasted to the tune of a 13.24 ERA and 2.71 WHIP across 17 innings out of the bullpen. Murdock was Rule 5 draft pick during the offseason, so he'll be offered back to the Royals if he passes through waivers unclaimed. With him removed from the 40-man roster, the Athletics recalled Elvis Alvarado from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.