Noah Murdock headshot

Noah Murdock News: Likely to win roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Murdock looks set to win a spot in the bullpen, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's win over the Reds and has a 4.05 ERA with a 6:4 K:BB in 6.2 innings.

Murdock was a Rule 5 pick in December so he'll need to stay on the major league roster all season for the A's to retain his rights. Murdock has logged groundball rates over 55 percent at his three most recent stops thanks to a quality sinker. He posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 46:26 K:BB and 62.1 percent groundball rate in 38.1 innings at Triple-A last season. Murdock should work in low-leverage situations initially, but has some upside as a middle reliever.

Noah Murdock
Sacramento Athletics
