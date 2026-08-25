Noah Murdock News: Recalled from Indy

The Pirates recalled Murdock from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murdock owns a 4.21 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 25.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and he's fired three shutout frames in the majors. He'll rejoin Pittsburgh's bullpen to provide the team with another fresh arm, replacing Khristian Curtis.