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Noah Murdock News: Recalled from Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Pirates recalled Murdock from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murdock owns a 4.21 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 25.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and he's fired three shutout frames in the majors. He'll rejoin Pittsburgh's bullpen to provide the team with another fresh arm, replacing Khristian Curtis.

Noah Murdock
Pittsburgh Pirates
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