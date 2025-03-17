Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Murdock headshot

Noah Murdock News: Secures roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 1:15pm

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay informed Murdock on Monday that he's made the Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A Rule 5 selection from the Royals over the winter, Murdock earned a spot on the 26-man roster by allowing just three runs with a 7:5 K:BB over 7.2 Cactus League innings. The tall right-hander should operate in low-leverage relief situations for the Athletics initially.

Noah Murdock
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now