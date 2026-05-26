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Noah Schultz Injury: Lands on IL with knee tendinitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The White Sox placed Schultz on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right knee patellar tendinitis.

The injury isn't an unfamiliar concern for Schultz, who spent most of the second half of the 2025 season on the shelf at Triple-A Charlotte due to the same issue. The White Sox haven't offered word yet on the severity of Schultz's latest flareup of patellar tendinitis, making it difficult to forecast how long he might be shelved. Chicago recalled right-hander David Sandlin from Triple-A in a corresponding move, and he'll step into Schultz's spot in the rotation Wednesday versus the Twins in what will be the former MLB's debut. Through his first eight starts with Chicago since being called up from the minors in mid-April, Schultz went 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB in 38.2 innings.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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