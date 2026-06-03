Noah Schultz Injury: Not ready for mound work yet
White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that Schultz (knee) remains sore and is not ready to throw a bullpen session, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
He's able to throw on flat ground, but the right patellar tendinitis that sent Schultz to the 15-day injured list last week is still keeping the rookie southpaw away from the mound. Schultz is eligible for activation next week, but it seems unlikely he'll be ready by then, which could allow an additional start for David Sandlin.
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