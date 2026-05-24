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Noah Schultz News: Charged for six runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Schultz (2-4) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter across four innings.

It was another tough outing for Schultz, who has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts. He put the White Sox in an early 4-1 hole through three innings before being charged for another two runs in the fifth after Grant Taylor gave up a grand slam to Rafael Devers. Schultz now sits at a 5.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season and has been tagged with the loss in three of his last four appearances. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Tigers.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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