Noah Schultz headshot

Noah Schultz News: Charged with third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Schultz (2-3) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on five hits, no walks and two hit batsmen over 5.1 innings against Seattle. He struck out six.

Schultz avoided a major snowball effect after allowing a leadoff homer to Julio Rodriguez in the first inning, though the big lefty was unable to complete six innings and was ultimately saddled with his third loss. One positive from the outing was that Schultz didn't issue a walk for the first time in his big-league career, though he did plunk a pair of hitters. The 22-year-old has struggled in May, posting a 6.05 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 19.1 innings (four starts). Schultz will carry a 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB across 34.2 innings (seven starts) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against San Francisco.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Schultz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Schultz See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago