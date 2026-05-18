Noah Schultz News: Charged with third loss

Schultz (2-3) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on five hits, no walks and two hit batsmen over 5.1 innings against Seattle. He struck out six.

Schultz avoided a major snowball effect after allowing a leadoff homer to Julio Rodriguez in the first inning, though the big lefty was unable to complete six innings and was ultimately saddled with his third loss. One positive from the outing was that Schultz didn't issue a walk for the first time in his big-league career, though he did plunk a pair of hitters. The 22-year-old has struggled in May, posting a 6.05 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 19.1 innings (four starts). Schultz will carry a 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB across 34.2 innings (seven starts) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against San Francisco.