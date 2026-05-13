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Noah Schultz News: Control issues in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Schultz did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Royals, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Schultz faced the minimum number of batters through three innings but yielded three runs and five baserunners in the fourth. He was unable to finish the fifth inning to put himself in position for a decision and ended his night having tossed 38 strikes on 76 pitches while inducing just four whiffs. Schultz has given up at least three earned runs in three of six outings this season and sports a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a 26:21 K:BB across 29.1 innings. He's lined up to start next week on the road against the Mariners.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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