Noah Schultz headshot

Noah Schultz News: Earns first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Schultz (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and a walk over five innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Schultz was sharp in his second big-league start, limiting baserunners and tallying six strikeouts en route to his first win. Through 9.1 MLB innings, the 22-year-old owns a 3.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 10:5 K:BB, flashing the potential that has made him one of the most well-regarded left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. His next start is projected for Saturday against the Nationals, and it will be worth monitoring whether the White Sox allow Schultz to pitch deeper into games after he was pulled at 82 pitches Sunday.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Schultz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Schultz See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago