Noah Schultz News: Fans eight in six strong innings

Schultz took a no-decision Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Despite matching a season high in walks allowed and tossing only 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes, the rookie left-hander still managed to deliver an efficient outing. Schultz fanned a season-best eight, also producing his longest start through three major-league outings on the campaign so far. He's fared well during his first taste of big-league action, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 15.1 innings, but Schultz is set to face a tough test in San Diego in his next appearance.