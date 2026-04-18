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Noah Schultz News: Handed another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Schultz is slated to start Sunday's game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the week, the 6-foot-10 lefty had an uneven MLB debut Tuesday against the Rays. Schultz recorded four strikeouts and induced five swinging strikes with a fastball that averaged 96.8 miles per hour over 4.1 innings, but the control problems that plagued him in the minors last season cropped up again, as he issued four walks. Though he'll have a good opportunity to add to his punchout total against an Athletics offense that owns the third-highest strikeout rate in the majors (25.7 percent) this season, pitching in a hitter-friendly environment in Sacramento will make him a risky lineup option for fantasy managers who are looking to protect their ratios.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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