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Noah Schultz News: Shines again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Schultz (2-1) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

Schultz turned in his second straight quality start. There were a couple of downsides Friday -- his two strikeouts were a season-low mark, and he's now walked at least three batters in three of his four starts. On the positive side, he's at a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB across 21.1 innings, with his two wins being against Atlanta and San Diego. Schultz is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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