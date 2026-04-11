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Noah Schultz News: Slated for MLB debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The White Sox are expected to call up Schultz for his MLB debut Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Elijah Evans of JustBaseball.com reports.

Schultz has dominated with Triple-A Charlotte to begin the campaign, allowing just two earned runs while posting a 19:2 K:BB over 14 innings spanning three appearances (two starts). He now appears set to get his chance to show what he can do against big-league hitters. Schultz could stick in Chicago's rotation moving forward, especially if he fares well from the outset. With that in mind, he's likely to be a popular pickup in fantasy leagues in which he's not already rostered.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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