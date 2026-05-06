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Noah Schultz News: Stumbles vs. Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Schultz (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Angels, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Five of the runs charged to Schultz came in the second inning, where the Angels strung together four straight two-out hits, highlighted by a Travis d'Arnaud three-run homer. It's the first rough outing of the season for Schultz, who had allowed just three runs over 17 innings in his previous three starts. The left-hander's ERA now sits at 4.68 through his first five starts (25 innings) with a 1.32 WHIP and 23:16 K:BB. Schultz will look to get back on track his next time out, currently scheduled to come at home next week against the Royals.

Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox
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