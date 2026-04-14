Noah Schultz News: Takes loss in major-league debut

Schultz (0-1) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings.

The 22-year-old Schultz dominated across three outings (two starts) with Triple-A Charlotte, prompting the White Sox to call him up Tuesday for his major-league debut. The nerves appeared to get to the young southpaw early, as he gave up three runs (two earned) in the first inning before yielding another run in the fourth, though he managed to retire five of the last six batters he faced. It wasn't the major-league debut Schultz was hoping for, but he should see a few more turns in the rotation, or at least until Jonathan Cannon (hip) is cleared to return from the 15-day injured list. Schultz is lined up to start against the Athletics this weekend.