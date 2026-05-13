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Noble Meyer Injury: Close to mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Meyer (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing off a mound next week, FishOnFirst.com reports.

Meyer is closing in on completing his first bullpen session since being shut down due to a right shoulder strain coming out of spring training. According the report, the Marlins are eyeing early-to-mid June for Meyer's 2026 debut if all goes well in his throwing program. The Marlins could initially have Meyer pitch in rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and/or the Florida State League, but he's eventually expected to be part of the rotation at High-A Beloit.

Noble Meyer
Miami Marlins
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