Noble Meyer Injury: Suffers shoulder strain

Meyer has a shoulder strain and will be out 12-to-16 weeks, the Marlins' television broadcast reports.

Meyer was the Marlins' first-round pick in 2023, but his career has failed to launch so far. He was able to pitch 65.1 innings last year at High-A Beloit, posting a 4.41 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He's posted high strikeout and high walk rates throughout his professional career.