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Noble Meyer Injury: Suffers shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Meyer has a shoulder strain and will be out 12-to-16 weeks, the Marlins' television broadcast reports.

Meyer was the Marlins' first-round pick in 2023, but his career has failed to launch so far. He was able to pitch 65.1 innings last year at High-A Beloit, posting a 4.41 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He's posted high strikeout and high walk rates throughout his professional career.

Noble Meyer
Miami Marlins
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