Noble Meyer News: Was dealing with sciatica

Meyer revealed Friday that he's been dealing with sciatica but is hopeful of being past the issue, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear exactly when or how long the sciatica was a problem, but Meyer noted that it was affecting his velocity and command. He feels healthy now and tossed two innings in Friday's Spring Breakout game versus Cardinals prospects, allowing run run with one strikeout and maxing out at 95 mph on the radar gun.