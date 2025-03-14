Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noble Meyer headshot

Noble Meyer News: Was dealing with sciatica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Meyer revealed Friday that he's been dealing with sciatica but is hopeful of being past the issue, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear exactly when or how long the sciatica was a problem, but Meyer noted that it was affecting his velocity and command. He feels healthy now and tossed two innings in Friday's Spring Breakout game versus Cardinals prospects, allowing run run with one strikeout and maxing out at 95 mph on the radar gun.

Noble Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now