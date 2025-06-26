Noelvi Marte Injury: Rehab at Double-A begins

Marte (oblique) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a run scored for Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.

This was Marte's first rehab game at an affiliate following a weekend spent in the Arizona Complex League. He's expected to play five consecutive games and then will be re-evaluated, per Greg Kuffner of MSN.com. Marte has been on the 10-day injured list since May 7.