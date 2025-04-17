Noelvi Marte News: Back in big leagues

The Reds recalled Marte from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Marte was just sent down Tuesday but has returned to take the roster spot vacated by Christian Encarnacion-Strand (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 23-year-old didn't play much in his previous brief stint with the Reds and might not this time around, either, although there should be some reps at third base up for grabs while Jeimer Candelario shifts over to first base to cover for Encarnacion-Strand.