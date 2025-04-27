Noelvi Marte News: Continues hot play Sunday
Marte went 3-for-5 with two steals, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.
The 23-year-old third baseman capped off a brilliant weekend in Colorado by notching his second career multi-steal game. In the three-game series at Coors Field, Marte batted .467 (7-for-15) with a homer, a double and seven RBI. Overall, he has opened the season with a .364/.404/.659 slash line with three homers, four steals, 15 RBI and eight runs scored across 47 plate appearances.
