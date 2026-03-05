Noelvi Marte headshot

Noelvi Marte News: Delivers three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 5:45am

Marte batted eighth and went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Team Cuba.

Statistics compiled against WBC teams don't count toward an MLB player's official line, but the home run was Marte's second this spring. He had finished up the 2025 season as the team's primary No. 2 batter, but the Reds are looking to return a rejuvenated Matt McLain to that role in 2026. Marte, who has been deployed at several spots in the order this spring, will have a home somewhere as the team's primary right fielder.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noelvi Marte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noelvi Marte See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
34 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
42 days ago