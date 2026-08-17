Noelvi Marte headshot

Noelvi Marte News: Exiting lineup for nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Marte is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Marte went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in the first game and is just 4-for-30 with a 1:10 BB:K at the dish so far in August. Hector Rodriguez will start in right field in the second game of the double dip.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
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