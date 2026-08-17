Noelvi Marte News: Exiting lineup for nightcap
Marte is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.
Marte went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in the first game and is just 4-for-30 with a 1:10 BB:K at the dish so far in August. Hector Rodriguez will start in right field in the second game of the double dip.
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