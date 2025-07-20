Menu
Noelvi Marte News: Gets an opportunity in OF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 6:58pm

Marte started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Marte made his first career start in the outfield and fielded just one ball in right field. He handled it cleanly, scooping up a groundball single and making a nice one-hop throw to the plate. Reds manager Terry Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that Marte's not ready to play everyday in right field but could see occasional work there against certain lefties.

