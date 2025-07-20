Noelvi Marte News: Gets opportunity in OF

Marte started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Marte made his first career start in the outfield and fielded just one ball in right field. He handled it cleanly, scooping up a groundball single and making a nice one-hop throw to the plate. Reds manager Terry Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that Marte's not ready to play everyday in right field but could see occasional work there against certain lefties.