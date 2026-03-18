Noelvi Marte News: Gets time in CF
Marte started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's spring game against Cleveland.
Marte gave the Reds an early lead with his second-inning homer, his third of the Cactus League. Normally a right fielder and where he's spent much of his time this spring, Marte made a third consecutive start in center field, as the club seeks to expand its outfield options. TJ Friedl remains the primary center fielder. Marte is batting .275 (11-for-40) with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI through 14 Cactus League contests.
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