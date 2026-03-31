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Noelvi Marte News: Getting start versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Marte will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending right-hander Bubba Chandler to the hill, marking the first time Marte has been in the lineup this season in the three times the Reds have gone up against a righty. Will Benson -- who has been vying for playing time with Marte -- is also in the lineup as he will slide over to left field while Spencer Steer gets a breather.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
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