Noelvi Marte News: In starting nine again
Marte started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.
Marte walked and recorded his first steal of the season in fifth inning before coming home to score on a force out. He made a second consecutive start, as Jeimer Candelario was needed at first base with Christian Encarnacion-Strand nursing back and hamstring injuries.
