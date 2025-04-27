Noelvi Marte News: Keeps mashing

Marte went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Marte gave the Reds an early lead with a two-run shot in the second inning. It was his third home run in the last six games, during which Marte's driven in 12 runs while slashing .444/.483/.889. He's producing like a player that doesn't want to go back to Triple-A and has become the primary third baseman for now. That position was projected to be filled by a rotation of Gavin Lux and Jeimer Candelario.