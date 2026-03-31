Noelvi Marte News: Locked in platoon
Marte has started in right field in two of the Reds' first four games, both against left-handers.
Cincinnati manager Terry Francona made comments earlier this month to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com about Marte still being relatively new to the outfield, which may partially be the reason he's on the short side of platoon with Will Benson. Marte, ironically, was much better against right-handers (.821 OPS) than lefties (.562) in 2025.
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