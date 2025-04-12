Fantasy Baseball
Noelvi Marte News: Making first start of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Marte is starting at third base and batting sixth against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

With Christian Encarnacion-Strand getting the day off, Jeimer Candelario will shift over to first base while Marte makes his first start of the 2025 campaign at the hot corner. Marte was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to fill the spot on the Reds' 26-man roster vacated by Matt McLain (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Marte was slashing .353/.425/.529 with three stolen bases, six runs scored and five RBI across 40 plate appearances in Triple-A before being recalled by the big club.

