Noelvi Marte News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Marte is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Marte's playing time had been trending up with starts in three of the last four contests against righties, but he'll take a seat for the series finale as the Marlins send right-hander Max Meyer to the bump. TJ Friedl, Dane Myers and Spencer Steer will patrol the outfield for the Reds on Thursday.
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