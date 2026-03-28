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Noelvi Marte News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Marte isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Marte struck out in each of his first two at-bats during Thursday's loss before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He'll now stay put in the Reds' dugout to begin Saturday's contest while Will Benson starts in right field, batting seventh.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
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