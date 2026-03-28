Noelvi Marte News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Marte isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Marte struck out in each of his first two at-bats during Thursday's loss before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He'll now stay put in the Reds' dugout to begin Saturday's contest while Will Benson starts in right field, batting seventh.
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