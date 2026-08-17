Noelvi Marte News: Playing time on upswing

Marte will start in right field and bat eighth in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Despite going 0-for-6 at the plate over his last two starts, Marte will stick in the lineup for the third time in four games. Though the Reds appear to be prioritizing Marte ahead of rookie Hector Rodriguez -- who is on the bench for a fourth straight contest -- Michael Toglia could eventually cut into Marte's playing time. Toglia has been included in the lineup for four of the Reds' last six games, with his last two starts coming at corner-outfield positions.