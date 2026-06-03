Noelvi Marte News: Recalled to Cincinnati

The Reds recalled Marte from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday

Marte will rejoin Cincinnati after being optioned to Triple-A on April 13. In 160 at-bats in the minors, the 24-year-old was slashing a scorching hot .369/.409/.575 with eight home runs. To make room for Marte on the big-league club, TJ Friedl was optioned to Louisville.