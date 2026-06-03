Noelvi Marte News: Recalled to Cincinnati
The Reds recalled Marte from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday
Marte will rejoin Cincinnati after being optioned to Triple-A on April 13. In 160 at-bats in the minors, the 24-year-old was slashing a scorching hot .369/.409/.575 with eight home runs. To make room for Marte on the big-league club, TJ Friedl was optioned to Louisville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noelvi Marte See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge43 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week45 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target53 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noelvi Marte See More