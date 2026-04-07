Noelvi Marte News: RF timeshare continues
Marte is starting in right field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Marlins.
Marte received the Opening Day start for the Reds but has been alternating starts in right field ever since with Will Benson. Marte has started all three games against left-handed pitchers and is picking up his third start versus a righty Tuesday. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start, going 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in six games, and he may need to get on track soon in order to avoid falling into a lesser role.
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